Mohbad: Sam Larry arrested @ Airport

Music promoter, Samson Balogun, aka Sam Larry, has been arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known by his stage name, Mohbad.

The music promoter was one of those accused of complicity in the death of Mohbad.

Sam Larry and hip hop singer, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, were said to have had a hand in the death of Mohbad, also known as Imole, following the decision of the singer to quit Marlian Music.

The record company is owned by Naira Marley.

Tonto Dikeh alleged that Sam Larry tried to sneak into Nigeria but he was apprehended at the airport.

At the airport, the police were seen guiding Sam Larry so he wouldn’t be attacked by some angry fans of Mohbad.

The music promoter, Balogun Eletu, popularly known as Sam Larry, was arrested from the

Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, over the death of late musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba known as Mohbad.

The police had earlier invited Sam Larry and singer, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, for questioning over Mohbad’s demise.

The police, last week, also confirmed that pathologists had concluded the autopsy conducted on Mohbad, while they await the result.

He said, “Autopsy has been concluded. Awaiting results.”

This development followed the exhumation of Mohbad by a combined team of the Nigeria Police Force and health officials.

The police had also arrested the nurse who reportedly injected the deceased singer before his demise on Tuesday, September 12.

Sam Larry’s arrest came after Naira Marley announced his plan to return to Nigeria to prove his innocence over Mohbad’s death, as long as his safety was guaranteed

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest of Sam Larry in a late post on his X handle on Thursday.

Hundeyin tweeted: “Balogun Olamilekan Eletu aka Sam Larry is now in our custody.

“He is currently assisting with ongoing investigation.”