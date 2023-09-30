Oct 3 Strike ; Will it ? as FG makes efforts to avert

There are indications that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had given express instructions , while on his trip abroad, that the planned Oct 3 strike must be aborted.

And there are unspoken doubt , if the strike will happen. “After all, how many times have they threatened a total strike and then reached a deal with the government? “

YOUNEWS is however aware of overtures from Federal Government to Labour..more like wooing a new lady to be the bride.

And Labour is playing very very hard to get.

Despite several deadlocked talks, the Federal Government, after Thursday’s National Economic Council meeting, still appealed to the unions to continue negotiations, warning that an indefinite strike could devastate the economy at this time.

On Friday, the government fixed Friday’s meeting for noon, it postponed the gathering around 3pm to enable labour to contact its leaders outside Abuja.

The organised labour comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trace Union Congress, Nigeria, on Friday, boycotted an emergency meeting with the Federal Government that was scheduled for 3pm at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The government sent the invitation to the meeting through the Ministry of Labour and Employment on Friday morning.

However, it was observed that although light refreshment was positioned on the table, signalling an expected meeting, the Conference Room was empty by 4pm as the labour representatives had yet to arrive.

It was also gathered that the Minister of Labour, Simon Lalong, was in the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The Federal Government had called an emergency meeting with the leaders of the organised labour at the Conference Room of the Office of the President’s Chief of Staff.

Among other goals, Friday’s meeting was meant to talk the labour movement out of its planned nationwide strike from Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

On September 26, the NLC and TUC disclosed plans to commence an indefinite strike on October 3 to protest the cost of living crisis after the scrapping of petrol subsidy by President Bola Tinubu during his inauguration on May 29, 2023.

YOUNEWS understand that organized Labour seem fixated on the Oct 3 Nationwide stike.

An insider in Labour said they have seen through the FG strategy against the strike, but no backing out.

The National Deputy President of the TUC, Tommy Etim, criticised alleged moves by the Federal Government to arm-twist the organised labour from embarking on an indefinite nationwide strike from Tuesday, using the courts.

He affirmed that labour leaders would not succumb to any threat by the government, noting that they were ready to go to prison in their fight for better lives for Nigerian workers.

Etim’s outburst comes against the backdrop of the warning by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, that the proposed strike contravenes a subsisting court order restraining the unions from declaring an industrial action.

In Grand plan for the strike,the unions have directed their state chapters and affiliates to mobilise for the shutdown of critical facilities and infrastructure such as airports, seaports, electricity grids and fuel supply nationwide.

“It’s going to be a total shutdown…until the government meets the demand of Nigerian workers, and in fact, Nigerian masses,” the union leaders affirmed in a joint statement on Tuesday.

They accused the Federal Government of refusing to “meaningfully engage and reach agreements with organised labour on critical issues of the consequences of the unfortunate hike in the price of petrol, which has unleashed massive suffering on Nigeria workers and masses.”

Since the start of his administration, labour unions have protested Tinubu’s decision to scrap the decades-old subsidy that kept fuel prices low but drained government funds.