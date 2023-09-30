Opinion: Is Naira Marley & Sam Larry turning table against Mohbad ?

Sam Larry willingly returned to Nigeria to defend himself.

He has said the point of disagreement between him and Mohbad arose from Mohbad’s failure to honor an engagement. He was to perform at his birthday event in Dubai and Sam Larry paid 2million for that as well as bought business class ticket for Mohbad.

Not only did Mohbad refuse to show up, he had no explanation other than that he was sick. Sam Larry demanded a refund of his money.

On the incident in the video involving him and Mohbad with Zlatan present, go back and watched that video, Sam Larry never touched Mohbad. He only said he won’t allow him go without him paying his money.

Zlatan intervened and everything was resolved. Just 2 hours later, there is a video of all the guys includding Zlatan and Sam Larry having a fun time. Sam Larry even took them to eat Amala.

Although Zlatan has refused to come forward so far because he claims he does not want to get involved with social media brohaha, there are two audio recordings of Zlatan saying Sam Larry did not touch Mohbad. In fact, in one of the recordings, he spoke of how he told Davido that Sam Larry accorded him respect that day by accepting his plea not to touch Mohbad and he felt honored. These recordings will be made public in due course.

Mohad!! Was he a troubled kid? What was his relationship with the Eiye confraternity? Did he join and if he did when? Did that embolden him to be confrontational to his friends and helpers?? What was his mental health situation???

Is there evidence of Mohbad being excessively aggressive and fighting those around him when he has a mental break down??? What was his relationship with drugs??

Finally, was he a villian who was adept at playing the victim card??

The Police investigation will unravel all of these. So far, we hear the Police are doing a very good job. We pray they stay on that course and lead the way to real justice and not mob justice.

@ Ghani Rotimi