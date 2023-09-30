Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Virginity is the biggest gift you can give your husband – Regina Daniels

Virginity is the biggest gift you can give your husband – Regina Daniels

September 30, 2023

Regina Daniels, the stunning wife of the Nigerian lawmaker and a business mogul, Ned Nwoko has lectured Nigerian ladies that being a virgin before marriage is actually the best gift to give to a man

“ I married my husband as a virgin , till today he sees me like gold . He knows I had self control . Being an actress and admired by many I still respected myself . The best gift you can give your husband is virginity. It shows how discipline you were . Virginity is not childish , don’t let the world push you “ Regina Daniels

20 years old Regina Daniel is encouraging youths to be discipline . Embrace abstinence .
It’s beautiful marrying as a virgin .

