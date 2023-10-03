NNPC Kyari’s Monumental fraud exposed, signs he may be sacked

Onome Jackson,

Multi-billion Dollars Corruption still ongoing among top Officials Of Oil Company and NNPC Limited.

There are feelers that massive contracts fraud is still ongoing in Oil Company and NNPC Limited .

Top management staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited have been accused of awarding fraudulent multi-billion dollars contracts without recourse to procedure and due process.

Many who had theorised that things would be better and fraud reduced greatly are suprised

Leading the alleged corrupt acts according to some concerned Nigerians is Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mr Mele Kyari.

Among other things, he is being alleged to be the brains behind the supply of adulterated fuel that came into the country in 2022 and damaged many vehicle engines and generators.

Now, the pressure is mounting for President Bola Tinubu-led administration to remove Kyari.

Beyond resignation, YOUNEWS understand that insiders are demanding that Kyari be prosecuted for massive corruption and fraudulent diversion of billions of dollars to personal and cronies’ accounts.

Sources even revealed that these insiders who are in the system are hidding and throwing stones via the civic groups under the aegis of Coalition of GMD NNPC Mele Kyari Must Go.

YOUNEWS understands that the group has given the Tinubu government seven days within which to remove him and commence a thorough investigation of his economic sabotage against Nigeria state and prosecution.

The coalition is claiming over 570 civic organisations are with them on this crusade to remove Kyari.

The Coalition comprises ethnic nationalities, religious, professional and civil society groups, unions, Yoruba Council Worldwide, Niger Delta Anti-Corruption and Accountability Network, Arewa Youth Movement For Good Governance, Niger Delta Women for Peace and Development Group, Niger Delta Ex-Militant Forum For Peace, Social Justice and Economic Sabotage, Ohanaeze Youth Coalition, Committee On Human Rights and Environmental Justice, among others.

Another issue being used to hold Kyari in the jogular is 2019 audited report of the financial books of NNPC .

The books shows that the NNPC (upstream arm & NAPIMS), said they transferred the sum of N1.27 trillion to the Federation Account.

However, audited report from the office of the (AGF) signed by Aghughu Adolphus says to the contrary, that it is only N608.71billion that was remitted by NNPC into the Federation Account.

The GCEO NNPC Mele Kyari, sources said is running Helther shelter over calls for him to remit the outstanding balance of N663.89b back to the Federation Account.

“Similarly, GMD NNPC Limited Mele Kyari led NNPC failed to account for 107 million barrels of crude oil that was lifted out of the country in 2019, Auditor General of the Federation says, according to verifiable records and facts.

In the year 2019, NNPC lifted out 107, 239,436 million barrels of crude oil meant for domestic consumption and refused to account and remit a kobo back to the Federation Account.

“…In the year 2019, the office of the Auditor General of the Federation presented an audit report to the then 9th National Assembly Committee on Public Accounts at the Senate and House of Reps, and according to the report about 22,929.84 million liters of Premium Motor Spirit also known as petrol valued at N7.06b was said to be plumbed to two depots (Ibadan- Ilorin and Aba- Enugu between June and July in 2019.

The said products were not received by the two acclaimed depots. He must give a proper account of the said 22,929,84 million liters of PMS.

“In the year 2022, from January to July, Kyari and the NNPC management refused to account and remit a kobo to the Federation Account for a good consecutive seven months.

For the seventh month in a row, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited failed to make any single remittance into the federation account from the sales of crude oil that were lifted out of the country as revenues generated from January to July i022.

“Nigeria records N16 trillion oil sales in the year 2022, but NNPC remit zero to the Federation Account according to CBN.

Nigeria records N16 trillion from crude oil sales between January and September, according to newly released government data, weeks after the Central Bank of Nigeria said that the state oil company, NNPC had yet to make any remittance to the federation account through the apex bank.

“In the same year of 2022, data gathered from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that Nigeria earned N5.6 trillion in the first quarter from sales of crude oil, NN5.9trillion in the second quarter, and NN4.6trillion in the third quarter of 2022, and upon the sales of crude oil amount to the volume of N16 trillion,” regrettably Mr Kyari and his Management team remitted zero kobo to the federation account through the nation apex bank.”

Another monumental fraud that may nail Kyari, and get him sacked is allegations of Subsidy Cartel during former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

YOUNEWS learnt, Mele Kyari as NNPC GMD, Nigeria spent N11 trillion on subsidy payments.

Those who want him out are now asking Kyari to tell Nigerians how the N11 trillion was spent, “who are the companies that were paid this N11t subsidy payments, publish the company names and their account details with the accurate volume of the number of refined petroleum products that these companies supplied to Nigeria through NNPC”.

The petition further read, “Since NNPC was the sole importer and supplier of petroleum products to the Nigerian market, if subsidy is to be blamed, the federal government under Bola Ahmed Tinubu as commander in chief must probe the entire subsidy era that astronomically raised to N11 trillion, to N16 trillion under the watch of GMD NNPC Mele Kyari, and we say no to GMD NNPC Mele Kyri stay in office and demand that GMD NNPC Mele Kyari must be removed and face probe, and give a proper account of the subsidy era, especially now that the whole subsidy regime is shrouded in secrecy and opaque corruption payment of N400 billion in September 2023 as done for many decades till date.”