5 Katsina Varsity female students kidnapped, graphic details of how it happened

Gunmen suspected to be bandits, Wednesday morning, abducted five female students of the Federal University, Dutsin-ma (FUDMA) in Katsina State.

YOUNEWS learnt that the students were abducted from their residence situated behind Mariamoh Ajiri Memorial International School, along Tsaskiya road at about 2:30 am.

Sources at the University said the bandits in their numbers, wielding dangerous weapons, targeted the students’ residence along Tsaskiya road and forcefully kidnapped them.

Katsina State Police Command on Wednesday confirmed the abduction of five female students of the Federal University, Dutsinma.

Also confirmed by the police was the arrest of a man who was thought to be a terrorists’ informant.

But as of Wednesday morning, no specifics about the incident had been disclosed.

The incident and the arrest were confirmed by the spokesman for the Katsina Police Command, ASP Abubakar Aliyu.

“Yes, the incident did occur, he replied. There has been a detention. Since I’m headed to the institution, I can’t say any more for the time being. Our men have already arrived and are in control of the situation.

Locals claimed that around two in the morning, terrorists broke into the victims’ private home. 2 a.m on Wednesday shooting randomly

Some locals also asserted that the five kidnapped students were all female final-year students and that they were all five female students.

No success was had in obtaining the institution’s management’s thoughts on the incident.

Habib Umar, the university’s spokesperson, was reportedly at a management meeting when his phone started ringing nonstop.

“There were not many students on the main campus either because many of them had just finished their first semester exams.

The Katsina State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, also confirmed the abduction.

He disclosed that some suspects had been apprehended in connection with the case.