A peep into Supreme Court’s mind, as Atiku presents Tinubu’s Records

Emotions are running high and expectations rising as Atiku presents the much laboured for Tinubu’s records.

Interestingly, Atiku’s camp strongly feel Tinubu and APC should feel embarrassed, apologise to Nigerians, and hand over and go.”

However, YOUNEWS Peep into the logical, procedural and lefal technicalities’ mind of the judges reveal to the contrary.

Evaluating the probative value of Tinubu’s academic records to Atiku’s appeal at the Supreme Court, Adegoke Rasheed, SAN, submitted there was nothing the PDP standard bearer and his legal team could do with them.

He said Atiku in his petition neither made an allegation of forgery nor challenged Tinubu’s educational qualifications.

Adegoke said, “It is just a sheer waste of time, energy and resources. Tinubu had tendered his transcript at the tribunal to show that he was educated beyond what was constitutionally required.

The irony of it is that in their petition, they did not plead anything relating to educational qualification nor did they make any allegation of forgery.

“In election petitions, you do not plead piecemeal. It requires you to frontload every allegation that you have.

If they said he was not qualified, they were required in law immediately after making those allegations to provide the basis and the grounds for the non-qualification as required by the constitution.

“Also, the law states that when you are filling your petition, you must plead every of your prayers so that the order party can respond to you.

You can’t file a fresh allegation after a party has filed his defence.

“That aside, the document given to them is to support what?

An allegation they did not plead? This is even when the trial had been concluded.

The Constitution says no evidence can be advanced to prove unpleaded facts.

Now, that the documents given did not say Tinubu did not go to the school, he just wasted his resources and time getting them.’’

Also, Ifedayo Adedipe, SAN, said the CSU documents may add no value to Atiku’s case at the apex court.

He said, “If you ask me, I don’t know the utilitarian value of the documents. I am not involved in the case but from what I have heard; Tinubu’s education qualification vis-a-vis his certificate was not an issue at the tribunal.

But when Tinubu responded, he incorporated his documents into it. The tribunal has made a pronouncement on the validity of such incorporation.

‘’Be that as it may, the quest in the US; what is the purpose? It is just politics and in the process dragging the image of the country. I do not think we should take politics to this level.”

Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, explained that the CSU documents would only be relevant if they held any evidence contrary to what had earlier been presented by the legal team of the President, adding that it would be difficult for the opposition party to file new evidence in an appeal case.

“There are factors, there are guidelines in which fresh evidence can be revealed on appeal; it must be evidence that is not available at the time you pursued the case in the lower court. Maybe something that came about ex-improviso, after the proceedings. So, you don’t admit fresh evidence on appeal. And from what I’ve read, I don’t think the documents can be of any help to them,” he submitted.