OSU Law Alumni felicitate with CJN’s son @ inauguration as Federal High Court Judge today

Law Alumni Association of Olabisi Onabanjo University (2008/2009 ) affectionately tagged, Brave 600+ is felicitating with one of their own, Olukayode Ariwoola Jr.,

Olukayode, is the son of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

The felicitation is at the instance of his appointment as a Federal High Court judge.

In a Statement released by Mrs. Florence Omoloa Jones Idowu, the president of the Law Alumni Association, it was stated

“On behalf of all members and the Board of Trustees ,we hereby congratulate Olukayode Ariwoola Jr., son of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, on his appointment as a Federal High Court judge.

It may be recalled that

the Director of Information at the National Judicial Council (NJC), Soji Oye, recently announced his nomination, as well as other nominees. The NJC unveiled his nomination among 23 candidates for the esteemed position of judge at the Federal High Court.

The candidates, including Olukayode Ariwoola Jr., is for inauguration today, Wednesday, October 4th, alongside others as judges at the Federal High Court in Abuja .

Members of the Alumni Association, we learnt are effusive in their praise and felicitations for their esteemed fellow alumnus.

Noting Olukayode (Jr.) Ariwoola’s outstanding qualities as a lawyer, as well as his exemplary track record, the association expressed their unwavering belief in his suitability for the esteemed position on the Federal High Court.

Reminiscing about the brilliant of their classmate, affectionately called KAY BABA, during his undergraduate days the members marveled at his determination and brilliance, citing his outstanding performances in Law Class at Olabisi Onabanjo State University, Ogun State.

Even before then, YOUNEWS understands that Olukayode Ariwoola Jr. achieved a perfect score of A1 parallel, results in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE). earning him the opportunity to pursue a career in the sciences.

However, he astounded his peers by opting for the arts, stating that he aspired to follow in his father’s footsteps as a lawyer.

The association appreciated Olukayode Ariwoola Jr. for bearing a striking resemblance with his father, both in physical appearance and demeanor. They viewed this as a testament to his desire to uphold his father’s legacy and contribute to the legal profession.

The statement read in part: “Olukayode Jr. Ariwoola was a determined and brilliant student during our secondary school days. We recalled when we sat for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), a JSS 3 examination to be promoted to Senior Secondary School, young Ariwoola scored A1 parallel.

“Olukayode Jr. Ariwoola, who has the same facial mark as his dad, walks like his dad, and has the same look and name as his dad, shows he is following the footsteps of his wonderful father, and critics should rejoice with them rather than criticizing them.

“We hereby join other well-meaning Nigerians, family, and friends in wishing him congratulations as he will be inaugurated as a judge of the Federal High Court on Wednesday, October 4, 2023