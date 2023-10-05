Atiku files Tinubu’s Chicago Records @ S/Court today

Having obtained Tinubu’s academic records on the order of an Illinois, Chicago court, former Vice President Abubakar Atiku would on Thursday (today) file his application at the Supreme Court.

Atiku, who contested against Tinubu in the February presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, is expected to file the documents he obtained from the CSU in furtherance of his election appeal at the Supreme Court.

YOUNEWS recalled that the university released the academic records of the President on Monday and the CSU Registrar, Carl Westberg, also carried out a deposition of the documents on Tuesday, in compliance with the ruling of Magistrate Jeffrey Gilbert.

YOUNEWS notes that in compliance with the order of the court, the Registrar of the CSU, Westberg, has carried out a deposition on Tinubu’s academic records at the office of Atiku’s lawyer, Angela Liu, at West Wacker Drive in Chicago.

In his deposition, he said the school was bombarded daily with many enquiries about its former student, Tinubu.

Giving an oral deposition in support of Tinubu’s records given to Atiku, Westberg said the school received between five and 30 enquiries daily about the former Lagos State.

However, he said at no time did the school notify Tinubu about the flood of enquiries, ostensibly from Nigeria.

Gilbert had on September 19 granted Atiku’s request for the release of Tinubu’s academic records but the President filed a review of the order.

Tinubu’s lawyers insisted that the documents would not be relevant in Atiku’s appeal against Tinubu at the Supreme Court and asked for a review of the ruling.

However, federal judge Nancy Maldonado overruled Tinubu’s objections and ordered the CSU to release the President’s academic records.

In the CSU documents, the institution responded to Atiku’s four requests and affirmed that Tinubu attended the CSU.