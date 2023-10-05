Mohbad’s Father reveals How Mohbad Met Wunmi At Marlians Record

The late Mohbad’s father, Mr. Joseph Aloba, tells the story of how his son met Wunmi, the woman he would later marry, at Naira Marley’s record label.

The grieving father revealed that before they reconnected at Marlian Music, his son and Omowunmi had known one another since they were young kids at Oke-Iletu, Ikorodu, Lagos.

He described his son as being easygoing and modest, and he pointed out that there were no conditions associated with Mohbad’s reconnection with Omowunmi.

This was said by Mr. Aloba when he clarified the song’s lyrics, “Komajensun,” which his son sang in year 2020.

He quoted the verse “Naira lo gbe omo fun mi, I’m not a womaniser”, in Mohbad’s song to reference how he linked up again with Wunmi at Marlian record.

“He (Mohbad) met the lady (Wunmi) there (at Marlian Music) but they had known each other from Oke-Iletu, even though the lady was a student then,” Mr Aloba said