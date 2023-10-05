NRC bust Tickets Rackeet Syndicate, Scores suspended !

The Nigeria Railway Corporation has suspended members of staff who were caught negotiating with passengers on the Lagos-Ibadan Train Service without obtaining tickets.

A long long viral post had trended on the social media showing the yet-to-be-identified staff collecting money from passengers who did not obtain tickets prior to the take-off of the train.

YOUNEWS gathered that the practice has been rampant with the staff collecting cash from some passengers who arrive a little late to the train station.

Meanwhile, the NRC has suspended the officials involved pending an investigation into the case.

Spokesman of NRC, Mahmood Yakub in a statement said the NRC frowned at the act of the staff and said an in-depth investigation had commenced.

He said, “The public is invited to note that the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) seriously condemns such act of misconduct which is a flagrant disobedience to laid down rules and utter betrayal of the confidence reposed on such workers, especially at this time that the Federal Government is making all efforts at revitalising and modernising the Corporation.

“This misconduct is regrettable and unacceptable as it negates the tenets and norms of the Corporation. The Corporation has therefore placed the identified erring officers on immediate suspension pending the outcome of the in-depth investigation already on-going by the Management Committee set up to look into the issue.

“Our esteemed passengers and the general public are assured that this unwholesome attitude and image dent to the Corporation by any staff will not be tolerated nor treated with any levity. Accordingly, disciplinary proceedings in line with the Extant Rules citing relevant sections of the NRC General Rules and Public Service Rules (PSR) will definitely be visited on all those found wanting or connected to this irresponsible act.

The management of NRC wishes to use this medium to enjoin all our intending passengers on LITS and other train corridors to insist and demand for boarding ticket(s) after making appropriate payment at the designated stations or book online appropriately. Please note that the electronic ticketing system is been deployed and will be available on both the Lagos – Ibadan Train Service and the Warri – Itakpe Train Service (WITS) by end of October, 2023.”