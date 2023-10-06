Home » Trending » Business » 20-yr-old arrested while removing seven AKT bulbs Under bridge

Operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on patrol of Otedola Bridge arrested Gbolahan Olarewaju (20) for removing seven AKT Light illuminating the Under bridge.

Many of the AKT Light with 24 watt fitting bulbs were removed weeks ago. (20) for removing seven AKT Light illuminating the Under bridge.

It was around 2 a.m

They were replaced few days later to re-illuminate the Under Bridge.

Olanrewaju confessed that he removed the first fittings and also vandalized some of the facilities.

He added that he handed over the items to his friend to assist him in selling them.

The suspect has been charged in court.

