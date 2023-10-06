Mohbad : Police give report, reveals shockers

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that there are ample evidences that Nigerian singer, Naira Marley and socialite, Balogun Olamilekan Eletu aka Sam Larry assaulted late singer Mohbad, while the deceased was alive.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, made the disclosure on Friday, while giving an update into the ongoing investigation of Mohbad.

He said, ”While Abdulazeez Fashola (Naira Marley) and Samson Balogun Eletu (Sam Larry) denied allegations of criminal liability in the death of Mohbad and pleaded an alibi to justify their not being complicit in the incidents that occurred from 10th to 12th September, 2023, there are ample electronic and credible witnesses’ evidence linking them to cyberbullying, threat to life, assault occasioning harm and conduct likely to cause breach of peace against the deceased in his lifetime following their roles in the incidents that occurred at The Chandelier Club and Elegushi Beach in June, 2023 as well as the alleged assault on Mohbad in October, 2022 around the residence of Naira Marley at Lekki.”

Also, Owohunwa disclosed that the police had identified a total of 26 witnesses.

Recall Sam Larry had explained that his brawl with Mohbad was over N2 million owed him by the late singer.

This was after he came under fire on social media following a video of him and some people harassing late singer, Mohbad surfacing on social media.

While alive, Mohbad had alleged that he was assaulted by Naira Marley after he demanded a change of manager