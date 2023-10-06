Mohbad: Police Update Public on autopsy, Investigations today !

The Lagos Command of the Nigerian Police Force is scheduled to hold a press conference on investigations into the death of fast-rising singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba professionally known as Mohbad.

Lagos State Police Commissioner, Idowu Owohunwa, YOUNEWS learnt, would address the press by 3 pm at the state headquarters in Ikeja during which updates regarding the investigation into Mohbad’s death are expected to be made known to members of the public.

The Lagos state police command assured family, friends, and fans of Ilerioluwa Aloba Promise, popularly known as Mohbad, and the general public that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring a diligent investigation.