Mohbad: Primeboy reveals last moment with him

Afro singer and songwriter, Owodunni Ibrahim, popularly known as Primeboy who is cooling off in Police custody has revealed last moment with Mohbad

Fielding questions on whether he was with Mohbad on his last show and if they had a brawl, Primeboy said they truly had issues but it was as a result of the misunderstanding he had with his wife while in the car with them on the day he went for his Ikorodu show.

“He (Mohbad) was trying to alight from the car when the issue between him and his wife heated up. But I stopped him, advising that it wasn’t safe for him to do so since Zlatan was still performing. He then told me to come down from the car. And I did.

“I could tell that he was badly hurt from the way he was reacting that day,” he added.

The singer now in police detention further questioned Mohbad’s wife for framing him up with the late singer’s death on the internet.