Mohbad: Primeboy turns self in, exposes Police fraud

Afro singer and songwriter, Owodunni Ibrahim, popularly known as Primeboy has labelled Police as fraudulent liars!

He is claiming Lagos State Police Command never invited him before declaring him wanted on Tuesday!

The friend of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly called Mohbad, was declared wanted for allegedly refusing to honour police invitation over the circumstances that led to the death of former Marlian records’ signee.

But speaking with a private television station, TVC, before turning himself in on Wednesday, October 4th, Primeboy said that he was never invited by the police, adding that he tried to visit the police station to clear his name when people were tagging him to the death of his late friend.

He declared, “I have never received a message of invitation from the police, it is a big lie that I did. Before this issue of declaring me wanted sprang up, I had wanted to explain myself at the station after people started accusing me of killing Mohbad.

“The people I reached out to including my lawyer advised that I should wait for a police invitation rather than going there to explain myself.

“So it was a shock to see that the police had declared me wanted for N1 million to anyone who knew my whereabouts.”