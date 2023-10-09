1,000 killed in two days of Israeli/Palestinian M’East war

Scores are dying, as Israel-Palestine conflict takes tolls on the Middle East.

Over 1,000 deaths have been recorded on both sides since the Hamas’ launched a surprise attack on Israel at the weekend.

Many world leaders condemned the attack, lamenting heavy casualties on both sides.

The Israeli government declared war yesterday, giving the green light for “significant military steps” to retaliate against Hamas for its attack from the Gaza Strip.

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have launched harsh airstrikes on Gaza, portending greater fighting ahead as the toll from the conflict increase on both sides.

But, 24 hours after Hamas launched its incursion, Israeli forces were still trying to crush the last groups of militant fighters holed up in many southern Israeli towns.

Now, Israeli Security Cabinet has officially declared the country at war, following the attack in Southern Israel. With the official declaration, the country has the authority to take significant military steps.

With many persons gone missing, Israel had opened a missing person command centre. More than 20 Israeli communities near Gaza are being evacuated.