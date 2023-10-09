How Tinubu Falls Into Subsidy Racketeers’ Trap

President Bola Tinubu has fall prey to fuel subsidy criminals.

And his government is secretly paying subsidy !

Mr President goofed full-time by playing into the hands of subsidy racketeers, by making the statement that subsidy was gone.

And Nigerians have not recovered from that trauma.

The Minister of Sports and Youth, Solomon Dalung, made the accusation against President Bola Tinubu.

The ex-minister also said that Tinubu must defend Naira, “because allowing the Naira to float, is just like sending a soldier to go to war naked”.

The former minister urged the president to save the lives of Nigerians and redeem his name as they can no longer sacrifice for the future, due to his economic policies that “doesn’t have a human face”.

Dalung argued that people are in hardship and dying of hunger due to current hardship facing the nation that needs to be addressed.

He said, “The promise that Nigerians can sacrifice for the future is unattainable, and it makes him look like a wicked leader, he must redeem his name because people are dying of hunger and you are asking them to sacrifice.

So if they sacrifice and all die, who will see the future?”.

He needs to save lives first, before he talks about economic policies, His economic policies should have a human face. Otherwise he will end up like Buhari,” he said.

He, however, said Tinubu should reintroduce 50 percent if it is necessary to remove subsidies.

Interestingly, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has confirmed the return of fuel subsidy under President Bola Tinubu.

President Bola Tinubu had announced the removal of fuel subsidy on his first day in office, leading to increase in fuel price from N197 to between N480 and N570, the pump price was subsequently reviewed upward to N620.

Insiders in oil sector also revealed that there are available documents which showed that despite the numerous assurances by Tinubu that subsidy was gone, the federal government paid N169.4 billion as subsidy in August to keep the pump price at N620 per litre.

In August 2023, the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) paid $275m as dividends to Nigeria via NNPC Limited. NNPC Limited used $220m (N169.4 billion at N770/$) out of the $275m to pay for the PMS subsidy. Then NNPC held back $55m, illegally.

The government neither confirmed nor denied the story.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Festus Osifo, National President of PENGASSAN, said due to the cost of crude oil in the international market and the exchange rate, the government still pays subsidies on petrol.

“They [government] are paying subsidy today. In reality today, there is subsidy because as of when the earlier price was determined, the price of crude in the international market was somewhere around $80 for a barrel. But today, it has moved to about $93/94 per barrel for Brent crude. So, because it has moved, then the price [of petroleum] also needed to move,” he said.

He said before the government can stop subsidising petroleum, two things must happen.

“The only reason the price will not move is when you are able to manage your exchange rate effectively and you are able to pump in supply and bring down the exchange rate.

“So, if the exchange rate comes down today, we will not be paying subsidy. But with the exchange rate value and the price of crude oil in the international market, we have introduced subsidy,” the PENGASSAN boss said.