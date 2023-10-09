Igboho travels to Germany as he regains freedom in Benin

Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, better known as Sunday Igboho, has regained his freedom from the Beninese authorities.

The embattled agitator said on Sunday he was now legally free to leave Cotonou, capital of the Benin Republic, to Nigeria and other countries.

Igboho will be flying to Germany to reunite with his family.

“I am now free to return to Nigeria and visit any country in the world. I have fulfilled all the legal conditions attached to my bail a few years back and I am coming home to Nigeria, my country of origin, any moment from now.

“I can confirm to you that I am now free to come back to Nigeria. There is no legal encumbrance again. Even though I have been living in Cotonou for some time, I can confirm to you categorically that I have now secured the liberty to leave Cotonou for Nigeria,” Adeyemo said.

Igboho was arrested on July 19, 2021 by the International Criminal Police Organisation at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou, Republic of Benin on his way to Germany.

This was after he fled Nigeria following a raid on his residence in Soka area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, by operatives of the Department of State Services.

The raid led to the death of no fewer than two persons.

In the statement he released on Sunday, Igboho said: “First of all, my sincere appreciation goes to God almighty, the master of the universe for making this day. I want to say a big thank you to all Yoruba sons and daughters all over the world for their love and support before and after the loss of my dear mother, though she’s still kept at the morgue, waiting for me to come and give her the befitting burial that she deserves.

“I give special thanks to President Talon of Benin Republic and to all members of his cabinet. My gratitude goes to my heroic father, Prof. Banji Akintoye, and Prof. Wole Soyinka for their support in the course of the struggle. May God reward you Baba for your standing courageously for our Yoruba nation and me. You promised to stand by me through my ordeal in Benin Republic and you have fulfilled your promise.”

“I will not forget to appreciate former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Baba Ayo Adebanjo for their roles, even though only God gives freedom. Let me take this opportunity to say thank you to all religious leaders, pastors, Muslim clerics and traditional worshippers for their prayers day and night.

“Our royal fathers, obas and chiefs in Yoruba land, your love and support are so appreciated. But we need more of your support to deliver our lands from slavery because Yoruba land is ours.

“Although I have many Obas on my list, Olugbon of Orile Igbon and deputy chairman, Oyo State Council of Obas, Oba Francis Olushola Alao, Kabiesi Oba Topspin o ni Bariga of Bariga, Oba Tejuoso, Oni Kenta of Orile Kenta, Olugbo of Ugbo kingdom, Oba Fredrick Akinruntan Obateru, thanks immensely for your love.

“I must not forget to appreciate the mega rally USA under Prophet Ologunloluwa and the Directorate under the leadership of Barrister Ogedengbe. Special thanks to Ilana Omo Oodua, Canada and Igbega Omo Oodua USA and Canada.

“Chief Dele Momodu, I really appreciate you, sir, thank you so much. Special thanks to all media outlets; both print and electronic, including online media.

To all our political class and Obas in Yoruba land, let’s join hands to make Yoruba great. All my brothers from the East, I appreciate your support.”