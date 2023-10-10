Beyond 4 wives gift, Lawmakers present ₦1.5m to tricyclist who returned ₦15m

Kano State House of Assembly has honoured Auwalu Salisu, a tricycle rider who returned missing ₦15m million to the owner, a Chadian man, who left it inside his Kekenspep,with N1.5 million.

On Monday, at the plenary sitting, Auwalu Salisu received ₦1.5m million as gift from the members of the Kano.

The Speaker of the House who chaired the session said gentleman Auwalu Salisu is an illustrious son of the soil by being a good Samaritan in returning the huge amount of money worth eighteen million naira.

The parliament awarded him commendation letter and each member gave a sum of ₦25 million while the assembly contributed N500,000) naira totaling N1.5 million.

The house also called on the state government to sponsor his educational pursuit up to the university level.

While speaking at the occasion after the donation, the tricyclist Dan Baba expressed gratitude to the honorable members of the House for the kind gesture.

He added that their gesture would not be forgotten and prayed for successful deliberations in the House.

YOUNEWS recalled that Kano State Matchmaking and Marriage Association, known as ‘Mai Dalilin Aure’ in Hausa, has offered four women to tricycle rider Auwalu Salisu, who returned N15 million to a passenger who forgot the money in his tricycle.

The tricyclist became an internet sensation after returning N15 million forgotten in his tricycle to the Chadian owner.

Following the 22-year-old’s act of kindness and honesty, he has been getting recognition from government officials, individuals, and groups.

Also joining other Nigerians to offer donations, the chairman of the matchmaking association, Mukhtar Inuwa Yakasai, said that four women are available for him to choose from for marriage.

Speaking on Freedom Radio, Kano, Yakasai, said Salisu has exhibited the attributes of Prophet Muhammad (SAW); hence, the association’s decision to honour him with the gift of the women.

“There are 10 women for him to select four [of his choice]. Two of them are my daughters,” Yakasai asserted.