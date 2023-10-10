Gowon, 88+,denies death rumour

Adeyeye Ajayi, the personal aide to Yakubu Gowon, former military head of state, has debunked the rumoured death of his principal.

Yakubu Gowon, clocked 88 years old on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

On Monday, some social media users claimed that Gowon had passed away.

Reacting to the claim, Ajayi, in a statement sent to NTA, said the former military leader is alive. “I am still around and well. I am not in a hurry,” the statement quoted the former military leader as saying.

Gowon was born on October 19, 1934. He served as the head of state between August 1, 1966 and July 29, 1975.

Gowon took over power at the age of 31 — the youngest Nigeria’s head of state.

He ruled the country during a civil war that lasted for more than two years.