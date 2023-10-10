Mohbad: Queries for Lagos CP on autopsy result, Objections listed

A human rights group, Save The Poor And Needy Charity Initiative (SPANCI) has queried the Lagos Police Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, over the recent press conference on the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

The group, in a press statement on Monday by its President, Comrade Bello Ezekiel (JP) asked the police for the result of the autopsy done on the remains of the singer Mohbad.

SPANCI while commending the Inspector General of Police for prompt response in calling Lagos Police Command on a thorough investigation of the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of Mohbad asked the command for the

The group stated, “We are not satisfied with the release of the Lagos CP’s press statement on Mohbad’s death without the autopsy results. This could raise suspicion as the issue is a global issue and our legal and justice system is on focus not only by Nigerians but also international communities. Hence, the Lagos CP would have waited for the autopsy results since he has gotten a court order to detain the suspects for 21 days within which we believe the autopsy results would have been released.

“Why did Lagos CP not wait for autopsy results before making a press statement? Is the Statement not decisive, diversionary and concluding about the cause of Mohbad’s death? What is now the essence of autopsy results when police already told us how Mohbad died?

“Did the Police investigate the allegation of Primeboy on the wife based on the principle of fair hearing and justice?

“The hospital said he was brought in dead what of the man who claimed in a viral video that he saw Mohbad walk into the hospital by himself and even snapped with him but was shocked at the later occurrence? I think there are still needed investigations if justice will be done.

“We are of the opinion that people are losing hope and already doubting if justice can still be done because of the influence of the suspects and this act of preemption can lead to Pervertion, Prevention, obstruction and defeat of the cause of Justice,” the group concluded