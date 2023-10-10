NNPC announces: Nigeria ‘ll begin exporting refined fuel 2024 !

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has announced that Nigeria would become a net exporter of refined petroleum products by next year, going by efforts to revamp its refineries.

Nigeria, through the NNPCL, currently imports PMS and other refined petroleum products consumed across the country, which has been ongoing for decades.

He also revealed that about 25 licences that were meant for the construction of refineries in Nigeria had remained idle due to subsidies on refined petroleum products, particularly PMS.

He further stated that Nigeria would become a net exporter of refined petroleum products by 2024 based on concerted, ongoing efforts to get the country’s refineries running.

This came as oil marketers raised concern about the continuous closure of filling stations nationwide due to the crisis around foreign exchange and their inability to import petrol into Nigeria.

Speaking at the Energy and Labour Summit organised by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria in Abuja, Kyari stated that NNPCL was spending over N400bn on PMS subsidy monthly.

He said the immediate halt of the scheme by Tinubu on the assumption of office on May 29, 2023, was a life-saver for the oil firm.

There are today close to 25 licences to create, build and operate refineries, (but) nobody will take the next step.

“Because as long as you do not have certainty around pricing and who will pay for that difference, no one will put his money.”

