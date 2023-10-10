Senate President Akpabio congratulates newly elected GOCOP Excos

The Senate President Godswill Akpabio has congratulated Maureen Chigbo, Publisher of Realnews on her re-election as the President of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers, GOCOP, at the 7th National Conference of the organization held in Abuja on October 5, 2023.

In a message signed by Eseme Eyiboh, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, to the Senate President, Sen. Akpabio wished the Guild the best, even as he promised to cooperate with all the newly elected executive members on developing the nation’s democracy for the benefit of the common man.

He stated that his emergence as the leader of the 10th Senate was the creature of a transparent and credible election and expressed satisfaction that GOCOP had replicated the same spirit in electing its leaders.

The Senate President said: “I congratulate the new national executive of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP).

“I urge you all to invest your expertise and experience in the general public perception and reputation management of the 10th Senate and its leadership,” he said.

Meanwhile, in the GOCOP election conducted by a five-member electoral committee led by Yusuf Ozi-Usman, Editor-in-Chief of Greenbarge Reporters online newspaper, Danlami Modu of the Newsdiary online emerged as Deputy President, while Collins Edomaruse was elected as Secretary General.

Others, who were elected for the two-year tenure were: Tom Chiahemen, Vice President (North); Ken Ugbechie, Vice President (South); Remmy Nweke, Publicity Secretary; Olumide Iyanda, Deputy Secretary General; Yemisi Izuora – Treasurer and Azuh Arinze – Financial Secretary.

In addition, James Umeh was elected as North East Coordinator, while Max Amuchie was elected for North Central and Horatius Egua North West. Tony Edike and Akeem Oyetunji were elected zonal coordinators for Southeast and South West respectively