Billionaire who wanted to die broke dies

Chuck Feeney, the former billionaire co-founder of retail giant Duty Free Shoppers, is dead. He passed on at 92 in a rented apartment.

Four years ago, he gave up all his wealth of $8 billion to charity, saying he would be happier helping the poor.

Feeney lived a life of monklike frugality. As a philanthropist, he pioneered the idea of Giving While Living.

His argument was usually “since you can’t take it with you—why not give it all away, have control of where it goes and see the results with your own eyes.”