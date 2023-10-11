Dangote Cement’s Season of denial, tackles two key price issues

Dangote Cement is busy denying allegations of it’s price being Cheaper in Other West African Countries, meaning lack of patriotism on one hand !

And also trying to wriggle out a trending plot that it has

reducte price in Nigeria, to tackle BUA cement

Dangote Cement Plc has clarified that its cement pricing aligns with, or even falls below, the prevailing prices along the West African coastline.

In addition, the company, in a statement, said that in contrast to widely circulated reports in various media, the cost of a bag of cement from its operations in Nigeria had not changed.

This is coming after the company received harsh criticism for the price difference between its cement in Nigeria and other West African nations.

On another front, Management of Dangote Cement Plc has denied reports in some online platforms that it has embarked on sales promotion and has further adjusted its prices.

In a response to the misleading report, the Chief Branding and Communications Officer of the Dangote Group, Anthony Chiejina described the reports as mischievous, malicious and false.

He added that the Management has formally notified the law enforcement agents to track down, name and shame the perpetrators of this devious and deceptive information.

He urged Dangote’s Cement customers and other stakeholders to continue patronising the high quality cement brand and be careful of scammers, who are bent on defrauding them of their funds.