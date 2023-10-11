Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » “I’ve made more than a Billion Naira from YouTube in few months” Ruth Kadiri

“ When I decided to start dropping my movies on YouTube , people told me people will pirate it and I will make no money . When I decided to bring in new and fresh talents people told me no one knows them and they have no value . There is nothing that you will do in life that people will not complain . If I decided to listen to them , I could have not done anything . Sometimes sharing your projects with people is the reason you don’t make it . Humans can kill your vibe and discourage you . Today I’ve made more than a billion Naira from YouTube and the actors and actresses they called Unknown are now known everywhere “

Guys if you want to do your thing, start with what you have done people will always stand to discourage you.
Put in work
This motivated me

