MMA2 increases car park, VIP lounge tariff Nov 1

Operators of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, on Tuesday, announced an rise in car park and lounge services tariff at the airport terminal.

BASL said the tariff review was due to new economic reality in the country, and the decision had long been held down, in clear economic solidarity with the airport terminal users. This was despite its inevitability, until it became inevitable for smooth and excellent operational purposes.

The tariff adjustments will affect car park and VIP lounge tariffs only, and will be effective from the 1st of November 2023.

On Tuesday the Head, of Corporate Communications Department, Ajoke Yinka-Olawuyi, the Head of Spaces and Premises for BASL, Mr Kola Bamigboye, said, “Our car park tariffs have been revised to align with our ongoing efforts to maintain and upgrade the facilities, ensuring a safe and convenient parking experience for our valued passengers.”

According to Bamigboye, the new car park tariff structure would take into cognisance car park users who spent less than 30 minutes within the multi-storey car park facility, thereby making it more convenient for users.

For the lounge access fee, Supervisor-In-Charge of Lounge Services at MMA2, Esther Ojeiwa, said in order to maintain top-notch services at the lounge, it has become necessary to upwardly review the access fee to the VIP walk-in lounge by 33.3 per cent.

Ojeiwa stated that the MMA2 VIP walk-in lounge was accessible to travellers seeking comfort and convenience, as it provided a serene environment to relax and unwind before boarding and takeoff of scheduled flights.