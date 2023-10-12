35% of candidates fail Law School exams

Prof. Isa Chiroma, SAN, the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, has disclosed that 1,085 candidates (65.09 per cent) were successful at the school’s final examinations held in July, with close to 35 per cent unsuccessful.

Chiroma made this known in Abuja on Wednesday at the presentation of the general performance of the candidates at the October 2023 Call to Bar ceremony in Abuja.

He enjoined the candidates to make the best of the legal profession, and ensure strict adherence to its norms and ethics.

The director-general said that a total of 1,666 students participated in the July examination and 1,085 were successful.

Speaking further on the performance, Chiroma said both the academic and non-academic members of staff of the school closely monitored the candidates during their training.

“I vouch for each and every one of them as men and women of learning character as demanded by your august body.

“The screening committee of your distinguished body has carefully perused the records of each of the aspirants and found them worthy to be presented for Call to the Nigerian Bar.

“I attest that they are fit and proper persons for Call and admission to the Nigerian Bar,” Chiroma said.

In her address, retired Justice Mary Peter-Odili, chairman of the Body of Benchers urged the graduands to serve the country with humanity in justice, without fear or favour, affection or ill will.

Peter-Odili urged the graduands to constantly enrich themselves with statutes, case laws, while also updating themselves with knowledge of legal opinions so as to be successful lawyers.

She added that the graduands must respect their seniors, adhere strictly to the profession’s dress code and use the social media positively only and not for anything that may bring the profession to disrepute.