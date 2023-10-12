Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Birmingham City Confirm Rooney As New Manager

Birmingham City Confirm Rooney As New Manager

Birmingham City have confirmed the appointment of Wayne Rooney as their new manager.

The 37-year-old has agreed a three-and-a-half-year contract at St Andrew’s, keeping him at the Championship outfit until 2027.

The news comes just three days after Rooney left MLS side DC United by mutual consent, having failed to steer the capital outfit into the playoffs in America.

Rooney will be joined at the club by a coaching staff which includes former teammates Ashley Cole and John O’Shea, both of whom will juggle their current international coaching roles with their new domestic jobs.

