Maida, Odeyemi, Abdullahi… Tinubu appoints CEOs for NCC, NIPOST, NITDA

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointments of new chief executive officers for agencies and parastatals under the ministry of communications, innovations and digital economy.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ajuri Ngelale, presidential spokesperson, said Tinubu appointed Aminu Maida as the executive vice chairman (EVC) and CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The president appointed Nkechi Egerton-Idehen as the managing director and CEO of Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT).

Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi was reappointed as the CEO of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), while Vincent Olatunji will head the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC).

Tinubu also appointed Tola Odeyemi as the postmaster general of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST).

The president approved the appointment of Idris Alubankudi as his special adviser on technology and digital economy.

