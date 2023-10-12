Twins’ Birth: Davido Beg fans, Stop Circulating Old Pictures

Afrobeats superstar, Davido has begged fans and netizens alike to stop circulating old pictures.

Although the singer has kept mum over the reports, he shared a video where he is rocking a black suit.

The singer tweeted on Sunday that this week would be the best week in his life.

Recall that recently, there has been speculations that Davido had welcomed a set of twins with his wife and heartthrob Chioma.

The talk is in town that Nigerian superstar singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, welcomed twins with his wife, Chioma Rowland, in the United States on Tuesday, 9th October, 2023.

An Evangelist Gospel Agochukwu had shared the news on Tuesday morning, 10th October 2023, when he uploaded his chat with Davido on the official Facebook page of his church.

Many notable celebrities and fans had taken to social media to congratulate the artiste on his new bundle of joy especially after he lost his son, Ifeanyi.

However, today Davido took to Twitter platform begging the public to desist from posting old pictures, which leaves many wondering if the news of the birth of twins is true.

Davido pleads with public to stop circulating old pictures

See Netizens reactions:

@Uncle_sarm said: And people don give the twins name already o

@_VALKING said: Me and Seyi Shay don know since June, but let them keep posting.

@elvis_osawe wrote: No be you go tell us what to circulate Senior man.

@adu_faye said: Share us the current pix boss, let’s celebrate with you🙏🏾

@damilola069 wrote: Especially that chioma fake Acct here , how he Dey get her pics na God know

@laurentdarl said: Is this you debunking the news