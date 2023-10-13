Founder Faithful Women, Dr Pastor Comfort Luwei, dies @ 66

It has now been confirmed that Founder Faithful Women Interdenominational intercessory Ministry Dr Pastor Mrs Comfort Luwei has joined the saints triumphal.

She was aged 66.

Dr Luwei died in an undisclosed hospital in Abuja during an illness about three years after she lost her husband Elder Matthew Luwei .

Pastor Luwei came into limelight when she left a very lucrative administrative career as a specialist in medical records at a national hospital as well as a big time fashion business to set up Faithful women with the sole aim of teaching women how to intercede for the family in every situation.

Her success in this venture is noteworthy as Faithful women soon grew in leaps and bounds from it’s modest setting to a gigantic women group in Lagos with a big auditorium.

She often said she remains a Winner and that Faithful women interdenominational intercessory ministry is not a church but a gathering of faithful women who believe that God is the head of the family followed by the husband.

Mrs Luwei’s radical preaching that every home succeeds or fails because of the woman made her very popular.

She was a mentor to many pastors and her philanthropic activities ranked high.

Meanwhile there’s news that members of the FWIIM and it’s auxiliary group: Honorable men forum have declared a period of mourning for their late founder and leader as tributes to her eventful and philanthropic life continues.

One of her mentees who served as head of ICT for FWIIM Ambassador Oluwakayode Stephen Adeyemo was inconsolable as he recalled the 19 years of mentorship from her and lamented her death saying “I am still traumatized”.

Also speaking in unending lamentation, a senior Pastor in the group Dr Pastor Mrs Christiana Okolocha said the only thing to do now is to strive to keep Dr Luwei’s many legacies alive.

No date has been fixed yet by her family for the funeral of the Benue state born but Bayejsa state married woman of God.