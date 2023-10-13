FULL LIST: 43 Items CBN lifts Forex restrictions on

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has finally lifted the foreign exchange restrictions it placed on importers of 43 items eight years ago.

Here are the 43 items:

Rice Cement Margarine Palm kernel Palm oil products Vegetable oils Meat and processed meat products Vegetables and processed vegetable products Poultry and processed poultry products Tinned fish in sauce (Geisha)/sardine Cold rolled steel sheets Galvanized steel sheets Roofing sheets Wheelbarrows Head pans Metal boxes and containers Enamelware Steel drums Steel pipes Wire rods (deformed and not deformed) Iron rods Reinforcing bars Wire mesh Steel nails Security and razor fencing and poles Wood particle boards and panels Wood fiberboards and panels Plywood boards and panels Wooden doors Toothpicks Glass and glassware Kitchen utensils Tableware Tiles-vitrified and ceramic Gas cylinders Woven fabrics Clothes Plastic and rubber products Polypropylene granules Cellophane wrappers and bags Soap and cosmetics Tomatoes/tomato pastes Eurobond/foreign currency bond/ share purchases