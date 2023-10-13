Laws against Olukoyede’s EFCC appointment listed

Few hours after Olukoyede’s appointment as EFCC boss, the criticism that started trending even before his appointment is yet to abate!

It is perceived as violation of law by many.

Country Director, ActionAid Nigeria, Andrew Mamedu, is particularly alleging that Olukoyede’s appointment was an apparent violation of the EFCC Act.

He said Section 2(3) of the Act was unambiguous and could not be overlooked.

He stated: “This section distinctly outlines the stringent criteria for appointing the chairman of the commission, mandating them to be a serving or retired member of a government security or law enforcement agency not below the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police or its equivalent, with a minimum of 15 years of experience.

“In the face of this apparent violation of the law, it is not only the right but the solemn duty of the National Assembly to wield its oversight powers with unwavering resolve. They must delve into the appointment process with a discerning eye, leaving no room for legal or procedural violations to go unaddressed. It is incumbent upon them to uphold the integrity of our institutions and ensure that the rule of law prevails, by swiftly and resolutely revoking this illegal appointment.”

Director, Abuja School of Social and Political Thought, Nigeria, Sam Amadi, also said President Tinubu breached the provisions of the EFCC Act in the appointment of the commission’s chairman.

He said: “It might be politically convenient, but it entrenches impunity and lack of respect for the rule of law.

“After him, someone will take it a notch higher and abrogate the constitution. Time to end Buhari’s legacy.”

Interestingly a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Sani Katu, too has faulted the appointment, saying he would be among those that would challenge it.

“There are laid-down rules and guiding principles for the appointment of the EFCC chairman. These rules are contained in the Act, which specifies that the appointee must be either a retired ACP of a rank similar to that of an ACP. This is a law that must be enforced.

“If the law is not obeyed during the appointment, it implies that the appointment is unlawful.

“For me, I have once challenged even the EFCC Act itself because the procedure for its establishment was not duly followed by the National Assembly. We challenged it in court. So, I’m not ruling out the possibility that others will go to court to challenge this appointment.

“I’m still assessing the circumstances surrounding the situation, and it’s possible we might be part of those who will challenge this appointment,” he said.