Apala kingpin eldest son, Ganiu Haruna Ishola is dead

Ganiu Haruna Ishola is dead. The name Ganiu Haruna Ishola is almost as widespread as his famous Dad. I always enjoy the music of Alhaji Haruna Ishola aka Baba N Gani bearing in mind that his son Gani was still alive.

He was a great man.He produced many artistes including Salawa Abeni,among others. He was a close friend of Sunny Ade. He was a very generous and was a free spirit man.

Many of the Apala maestro children have singing talents and at least two of them are professional musicians namely Musiliu and Wasiu Haruna Ishola. Alhaji Gani may also have singing talent but did not put it into commercial use like his junior brothers. He once made a deliberate effort to reproduce his father Soyoyo’s song in a video a few years ago which eventually put him on the radar and many can finally put a face to the name popularized by his legendary father. Alhaji Gani died almost 40 years after the death of his father who passed on on the 9th November 1983.

His loss is devastating and must be given proper attention to his father’s teeming fans.

He is going to be missed by many of us who love the music of the legendary Alhaji Haruna Ishola Baba N Gani Agba.

May Allah SWT grant him Aljanna Firdaus.