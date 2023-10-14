Mohbad’s reburial after Coroner Inquest, Casket ready

The need to rebury Mohbad within a spate of time has been emphasized.

Arrow Head of the coroner’s inquest looking into the cause of the death of a singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, made this know.

Magistrate Sotobi Adedayo of the Candide Johnson Courthouse, Ikorodu, Lagos State, on Friday, October 13, 2023,called for cooperation in the investigation for speedy and fast justice delivery on the death of the singer, while advising that interested parties should not encourage delay in order for MohBad’s remains to be finally laid to rest.

The Coroner had summoned controversial singer, Abdulazeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley; Owodunni Eletu, aka Sam Larry; and Owodunni Ibrahim, aka Primeboy, to appear before it on October 25, 2023.

At the inquest, Magistrate instructed the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, to ensure the presence of Naira Marley, Sam Larry and Primeboy at the next adjourned date slated for October 25, 2023. Marley and Larry are currently being detained at Panti.

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, and on Friday, October 6, after weeks of investigation, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, announced that the auxiliary nurse, Feyisayo Ogedengbe, who injected Mohbad; his friend and fellow artiste, Ibrahim Owoduni, aka Prime Boy; and another friend, Ayobami Sadiq, were the prime suspects in the singer’s death.

His remain was exhumed three weeks ago.

YOUNEWS reports that Late Nigerian rapper and singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has been given a free casket, pallbearers, and horns men, among others for his second burial.

This was revealed by a popular actress, Iyabo Ojo via a post on her Instagram who claimed that the items need for MohBad were given by the Chief Executive Officer of Ebony Vaults, a funeral home in Ikoyi, Lagos State gratuitously.

She said, “A visit to EBONY VAULT IKOYI in preparation for General MOHBAD’s befitting burial. “The CEO of @ebonyfuneralng gave us a free casket, a free hall, a huge discount for the vault, free pallbearers, free hornsmen, 2 fresh wreaths, 2 wreath bearers, and a horse carriage. Thanks to my sister @tontolet #justiceformohbad #Justicefordjsplash.”

But, in preparation for the second burial of the late rapper, prominent Nigerian actresses, Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh visited a popular funeral home in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State to make inquiries about the necessary items needed for a proper funeral ceremony.