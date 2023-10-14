Saturday weather in Lagos forecasted

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Few clouds are expected to be prevalent in the morning with moderate prospect of a build-up to broken clouds (mostly cloudy skies) later in the day.

Also, there is moderate prospect for morning and afternoon thunderstorms over several places in Lagos like Badagry, Alasia, Ikotun, Ipaja, Festac Town, Ifako, Agege, Ikeja, Oshodi, Somolu, Surulere, Lagos Island, Kosofe, Ikorodu, Ajebo, Ajah, Oke Odo, Awoyaya, Orita, Ibeju Lekki and Epe.

Minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range between 24◦C and 30◦C, respectively, while average dew point is expected to be 25◦C. Average humidity is also likely to be 87%.

The average wind speed is expected to be 2m/s with intervals of North-Northeast (dry monsoon winds) in early hours and moisture laden southwest wind orientation later in the day.