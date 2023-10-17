1st time after :Davido opens up on Welcoming Twins With Chioma

Speaking as a panelist in New York during United Masters SelectCon 005 on Saturday, Davido openly announced the birth of his twins for the first time while speaking to Steve Stoute.

On the birth of the twins, the singer said: “Three days ago my wife delivered twins, a beautiful boy and beautiful girl. Came back in double.

“I want people to see that side of me and also see that I still kept faith. It’s very hard.

A lot of people that those things happen to would never want to believe in God ever.

“When me and my wife found out we were having twins, we were shaking, and it was in the same month my son passed last year October. My wife gave birth this year October. It’s crazy.”