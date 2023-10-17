360 lawmakers buy SUVs @ ₦200m Each

All 360 Members of House of Reps

Set to Receive Brand New 2023 LandCruiser SUVs

Valued At #100m – ₦160m Each

Do the maths N36B – N57.6B

Iet say s teacher earning 100,000 a month

100,000 × 12= 1,200,000 for a year

1,200,000 × 35=42,000, 000. That is if he will work for 35 he is earn 42 m, mana legodu ndi house of rep, 160m just for car, just imagine how much they make in 4 years

Just imagine and people are being given a small bag of rice to feed an estate as a palliative.

That is the trending thought in town, especially as inflation bites harder in Nigeria.

According to a report, all 360 members of the House of Representatives are set to receive brand new 2023 LandCruiser SUVs valued at N160 million each. This is a total of N57.6 billion.

The report also alleges that the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives have budgeted billions of naira for convoys in three Nigerian cities each.

This news has been met with outrage by many Nigerians, who are struggling to make ends meet in the face of rising inflation and economic hardship.

In defense of the move,the Reps confirm that 360 SUVs bought for members,are working tools

The House of Representatives confirmed the procurement of sports utility vehicles (SUVs) for the 360 members of the lower chamber worth over N50bn.

It said that the vehicle are work tools not personal assets of the federal lawmakers.

The social media had been awash with reports that the leadership of the green chamber had bought SUVs for all members of the house.

Each of the SUVs is valued at N130 million, totalling over N50 billion for the purchase of the vehicles.

In a statement on Sunday, spokesperson for the House, Akin Rotimi, confirmed that the green chamber is in the “phased process of procuring and distributing operational vehicles to honourable members”.

He said the reports on the vehicle procurement “carry varying exaggerations”, adding that the vehicles are not personal gifts to the lawmakers.

He added that the vehicles remain the property of the national assembly within the four-year tenure of members of the house.

Rotimi said, “It is important to make a few clarifications. The vehicles to be allocated to the offices of honourable members are utility operational vehicles tied to their oversight functions in the discharge of their duties in the standing committees.

“They are not personal vehicles gifted to honourable members. For the duration of the 10th assembly (2023 – 2027), the vehicles shall remain the property of the national assembly.

“At the expiration of the tenure of the 10th assembly in 2027, should the extant assets deboarding policy of government still be in place, honourable members may have the option of making payment for the outstanding value of the vehicles to government coffers before they can become theirs, otherwise it remains the property of the national assembly.

“No matter how remote the location is, as long as there are Nigerian citizens living there, they deserve highly mobile representatives who can see first-hand what they are going through, and ensure government interventions, programmes, and policies are carried out effectively. This can only be possible with functional and reliable off-road vehicles.

“The vehicles are work tools and not status symbols — honourable members are diligent and patriotic elected representatives and not entitled.

“The anticipated allocation of vehicles will contribute to improved representation, constituency outreach and oversight functions.”