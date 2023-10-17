40ft container falls, crushes man to death

Akuma Kalu died after a 40ft container fell on his car in Port – Harcourt.

A businessman, Akuma Kalu, has been confirmed dead after a 40ft container fell on his car in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State. It was gathered that Kalu died on Thursday, October 12, 2023, on his way to the Port Harcourt international Airport to board a flight.

His vehicle was said to have been stuck at a bad portion of the Etche-Ngo Okpala road when the container fell off a truck and crushed him

Late Kalu hailed from Abariba in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State.

He was an importer based in Umuogele Ovom after Magic FM and a member of the Umuogele Landlords Association in Aba, Abia State before his death.

His elder brother, Uchendu Kalu, revealed that they lost their father almost six years ago.

“Dad today marks 5 years and 10months you left me in this lonely wicked world, Death have strike and and take away you last born Akuma. Death what have I done to you. Dad I will always be your son. Rest on Ezinna m, rest on Nwoke udo, rest on my one and only father, rest in peace little bro, rest in peace Dimkpa, rest in peace Odogwu,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday, October 15.

“Too hard to believe you have gone little bro. Death 6 years ago you took away my father now you have take my younger brother Akuma Kalu Mang. What have we done to you. My heart is bleeding,”