Another woman bathes husband with hot water in Rivers

Barely 72 hours after the Command paraded one Favour Nwokoro for pouring hot groundnut oil on her husband, Ekelediri Nwokoro, at Igwurita, Port Harcourt.

Another woman, Godslove Olakada has been arrested for allegedly pouring hot water on her husband.

Olakada Ejire, according to the Rivers State Police Command.

In a statement released on Monday, Grace Iringe-Koko, the Police Public Relations Officer for the state, explained that the incident was precipitated by family issues.

He said upon credible intelligence, the suspect was arrested on Saturday while the victim was rushed to Famo Hospital at Aleto Eleme where he is currently receiving treatment.

The PPRO stated that an investigation has already been launched to unravel the circumstances that led to the ugly incident.

She said: “The Rivers State Police Command’s operatives, through credible intelligence, have arrested one Godslove Olakada ‘F,’ from Agbonchia Eleme on Saturday, 14/10/2023 at about 2030 hrs for pouring hot water on her husband, one Olakada Ejire ‘M.’

“He was rushed to Famo Hospital at Aleto Eleme for treatment.

The cause was domestic family issues.”