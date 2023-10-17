Home » Trending » Business » Inflation rate rises to 26.72%

Inflation rate rises to 26.72%

YouNews October 17, 2023 Business, Celebrity, Editorial, Events, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 53 Views

Nigeria’s inflation rate rose to 26.72% in September 2023, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported.

The inflation rate was 25.8 percent in August.

The NBS gave the statistics in its monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) report on Monday.

“In September 2023, the headline inflation rate increased to 26.72% relative to the August 2023 headline inflation rate which was 25.80%.

Looking at the movement, the September 2023 headline inflation rate showed an increase of 0.92% points when compared to the August 2023 headline inflation rate.

On a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 5.94% points higher compared to the rate recorded in September 2022, which was 20.77%.”

NBS said food inflation rate was 30.64 percent in September 2023, higher than the 23.34 percent in August.

“The rise in food inflation on a year-on-year basis was caused by increases in prices of oil and fat, bread and cereals, potatoes, yam and other tubers, fish, fruit, meat, vegetables and milk, cheese, and eggs.

On a month-on-month basis, the food inflation rate in September 2023 was 2.45%, this was 1.41% lower compared to the rate recorded in August 2023 (3.87%).

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

1st time after :Davido opens up on Welcoming Twins With Chioma

Speaking as a panelist in New York during United Masters SelectCon 005 on Saturday, Davido ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2023