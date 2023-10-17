Juju Scare?: Rejected NiPOST boss rejects Chair @ 1st Meeting

Obviously shaking to her foundation and trying to be careful, for lack of trust, not after the protest against her appointment.

Tola Odeyemi, the newly appointed Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the agency rejected the chair offered to sit at the first meeting with senior directors of the agency.

It was quite a drama at NIPOST headquarters on Monday .

The drama came against the background of the protest by the NIPOST workers union against her appointment. Odeyemi is Nigeria’s first female Postmaster General.

The aggrieved workers of the service had earlier in the day shut down the head office in Abuja, saying they were against her appointment as they demanded the reinstatement of Sunday Adepoju who had earlier been sacked by President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking during a protest at the NIPOST headquarters in Abuja, the President of the National Union of Postal and Telecommunication Employees, Mr Buba Nehemiah, said new appointment was against the interest of the workers.

“Sunday Adepoju should be allowed to continue the good work he has started. We are not against Mr President neither are we against the minister but our desire is that the good work of Adepoju should be allowed to continue. Removing him at this point would terminate these processes and take NIPOST back to square one which we are against. We have over 13,000 employees here, once it is crumbled, it will add to the issues of insecurity in the country.”

Allow us to work with the person that has understood this organization. Allow us to join hands with him to take this organization to the level that it would generate revenue for the nation. This is our cry and demand. The only condition that can make us go back to our offices and work is for the appointment that was made last week to be cancelled,” he had said.

Odeyemi, however, defied the protest and walked into the office around 1pm and went into a meeting with top Directors.

However, drama unfolded when Odeyemi rejected the chair of the Postmaster General offered her to seat during the meeting as she chose to sit elsewhere.