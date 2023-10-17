Pastor arrested for failure to resurrect fresh Corpse he exhumed

A great miracle that was well advertised has refused to happen at Osun State.

A church in ijebujesa, Osun Stàte. A young lady by name Mary died two days ago and she was buried same day.

However the pastor directed the corpse to be exhumed.

The corpse was brought to the Church premises.

It was lying in state in the church and there were fervent prayers, for the lady to ressurrect from dead.

We learnt that frustration began setty in , as many waited in vein, since 9.am. till 8.00 at night.

YOUNEWS learnt that, Police officers came around in the aftrnoon, when they got wind of the development.

The pastor was later invited to station for investigation.

The question we understand revolves around is the health implicatiom of exhuming 2 days body on the health of the church members and the entire Odo Ese street resident in Ijebu Jesha

This church is at OdoEse/Odo Afin… Close to ancient river Odo Osun.

It was established by famous Mama Fagbulu.

Other question raised ;Was police permision obtained before the body was exhumed ?

There was no miracle. The dead refused to rise.

Above is the empty tomb

The body, YOUNEWS learnt was reburied on Sunday evening with police permision