Pathetic sight of Pensioners in Osun, 3 Collapse during Staff Audit

No fewer than three members of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) Osun State chapter were on Monday collapsed , during the ongoing staff audit exercise of the state workforce.

The incident, it was gathered threw members of the union into confusion as the healthy among them were running helter skelter to revive the collapsed victims.

Pensioners in Osun State are now appealing to the State government for the decentralization of the ongoing screening of its workforce including retirees.

The is because some of the aged retirees collapsed on Monday within the premises of the Center for Black Culture and International Understanding, Osogbo, venue of the ongoing screening.

It took the intervention of the medical Personnel of the State Ambulance Service to revive and stablize the victims.

Retirees, numbering about 2,000 old men and women who are visibly aged, frail and in some cases sick, were at the venue for the screening exercise.

A number of them who could not withstand long time standing were seen either, lying down, sleeping or sitting on the bare floor to avoid eventuality.

Many of the pensioners were visibly angry for what they described as inhuman treatment by the consultant in charge of the audit exercise.

They decried the arrangement and the eventual treatment of their colleagues who came for the exercise from across the State despite the harsh economic situation occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal.

Though, they agreed that the exercise was desirable, but were of the opinion that the process would have been made easier if it were to be done on local government or zonal basis.

The staff audit was earlier suspended for weeks by the state House of Assembly over inhuman treatment meted to the civil servants by the consultant in charge, Saadat Bakri-Ottun but the suspension was lifted after she promised to correct her mistakes.