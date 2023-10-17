Tinubu’s minister reveals plans for better economy soon, targets N700/$

Minister of Budget and National Planning, Abubakar Bagudu as assured that economy will rise very very soon.

Reading the details of the discussion of the Council on the 2024 budget, the former Kebbi State Governor said the Federal Government made informed assumptions about the reference price for crude oil, pegging it at $73.96 per barrel, an exchange rate of $700/N1, oil production of 1.78 million barrels per day, and debt service of N8.25tn.

The Federal Government assumed an inflation rate of 21 per cent and an annual GDP growth rate of 3.76 per cent.

Bagudu said, “The council members acknowledge the medium-term expenditure framework and agreed that we can proceed to the next step of consultation and presentation to the National Assembly.

“The Medium-Term Expenditure Framework is a requirement of the Fiscal Responsibility Act. This Fiscal Responsibility Act is for the years 2024 to 2026.

The several hundred-dollar reference price assumes optimism that investment flows will continue. Given all the engagements, given all the positive tractions.

“We are seeing from investors from the engagement led by Mr President personally, two different countries, in particular India, UAE and France, the engagements led by the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, the trade and investment minister and other ministers.

We believe that these inflows will help us to clear the backlog, and the exchange rate will begin to reflect a stronger value than the current weakness.

“The assumptions include the oil price benchmark, which I said for 2024 we are assuming $73.96 per barrel, oil production of 1.78 million barrels a day, the exchange rate of $700.

Then, the inflation of 21 per cent and GDP growth rate of 3.76 per cent. The aggregate expenditure is estimated at N26.01tn for the 2024 budget, which includes statutory transfers of N1.3tn, non-debt recurrent expenditure of N10.26tn, debt service estimated at N8.25tn and as well as N7.78tn being provided for personnel and pension cost.”