World’s first solar SUV: Drives Across Morocco Powered Only By Sun

A new SUV using solar panels installed on its sloping roof to charge its electric batteries, has been tested in Morocco as manufacturers begin creating cars to be used in places where petrol stations or electric chargers are unavailable.

Built by a team of students at Eindhoven University of Technology (TUE), the “world’s first off-road solar-powered vehicle” could help connect remote areas “where roads are less developed and energy grids are not as reliable.” ,” and can assist with emergency assistance and delivery, says Thiem Bosman, the team’s events manager.

The team tested the vehicle in Morocco earlier this month, covering more than 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) between the country’s northern coast and the Sahara Desert in the south.

The road-legal car has a top speed of 145 kilometers (90 mph) per hour.

On a sunny day, depending on the surface, its battery range is about 710 kilometers (441 mi) on-road and about 550 kilometers (342 mi) off-road.

In cloudy conditions, the team estimates the range could be reduced by 50 kilometres.

Bosman said that during the trip the vehicle proved to be one third more efficient than expected, and that its lightweight design made it less liable to get stuck in rough terrain, and put less stress on its suspension.

Capable of traveling off-road, and without the need for charging points, drivers of solar-powered SUVs are free to go where they want, says Van Ginkel. The only restriction, he says, is, “What will you do when you want to sleep?”

Stella Terra is based on the idea of ​​a solar-powered campervan previously built at the university, and designers have added elements of an SUV to make it livable for long-distance, multi-day trips: for example, a car. The seats recline completely to form a bed. When the car is stationary, the solar panels can be extended for maximum charging, while also serving as an awning for shade.

Bosman says the team has also designed highly efficient solar panel converters, which he hopes could be beneficial to the broader solar industry

Electric SUVs are heavier than standard electric vehicles and require larger, heavier batteries to power them.

The aerodynamic design also reduces drag and uses “light and strong” composite materials to reduce weight, says Bob Van Ginkel, Stella Terra’s technical manager.