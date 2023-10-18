Disaster @ Unilorin, Female Student Commits Suicide over N500,000 Loan

A 20-year-old student of University of Ilorin, has reportedly committed suicide, after lending a boy she met on the social media platform, Snapchat, the sum of N500,000.

It was learnt that the deceased by name Sanni Hameedat ingested a bottle of pesticide popularly known as Sniper.

The private hostel management she resided in before her demise, said that Hameedat was undergoing her SIWES programme before the incident happened.

The management noted that the cause of the suicide was traced to financial misappropriation and pressure from the app agents, who were demanding fast repayment, which led to depression.

An official said; “The cause of suicide was traced to financial misappropriation.

She was entrusted with a significant sum of money by her mother. She crossed paths with a guy on Snapchat and developed a friendship.

“When the boy claimed that his mother was battling breast cancer and urgently needed N500,000, the compassionate and emotional lady decided to help him by lending him half of the N1 million she held for her mother.

And the boy promised to repay the borrowed money.

“However, when her mother needed the money back, the boy abruptly cut off all contact, blocking her.

This left her deeply troubled and in order for her to make up the missing N500,000, she resorted to borrowing money from various apps.

“Hameedat, therefore, managed to gather N450,000 from the loan apps, adding her savings of N50,000 to make up the borrowed N500,000.

“She was reported to have ingested a bottle of pesticide popularly known as Sniper the previous night, and her roommate (name withheld), who had retired to bed early, woke up in the middle of the night to discover her in distress while she was foaming from her mouth and also vomiting.

“Alarmed, the roommate sought help, and she was rushed to UITH before being declared dead,” the management added.

However, the Student Union President, Ologundudu Adesunkanmi, popularly called Royal Prince, who confirmed the incident, asserted that the incident had been reported to the appropriate authorities to begin a full-length investigation into the matter.

He said, “The Vice-Chancellor, Dean of Student Affairs are very much aware of the issue, and they have reported to the appropriate authority to begin a full-length investigation into the matter.

It is sad that the university community lost her in such a devastating manner.”