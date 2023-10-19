10th Assembly set for retreat at Akwa Ibom

In his meeting with President Tinubu, Akpabio said he discussed the upcoming 10th Assembly retreat taking place in Akwa Ibom State.

He sought the President’s support for representation at the retreat, which was granted.

“I came to inform the President of the first 10th Assembly retreat which is taking place tomorrow in Akwa Ibom State.

“We are moving the Senate all the way to Akwa Ibom for the next four days.

We are moving the Senate all the way to Akwa Ibom for the next four days.”

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, who spoke to newsmen on Wednesday, October 18, shortly after an audience with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential villa, Abuja, said that the President needs to be informed that the Senate will not be available in Abuja.

He said that after the four-day retreat in Akwa Ibom, he will personally travel to Angola to attend the international parliamentary union.

“So, before he sees me, it will take probably another nine days. So, I needed to inform him.

“I came to inform the President of the first 10th Assembly retreat which is taking place tomorrow in Akwa Ibom State and also to solicit his support towards ensuring representation at the retreat and he has graciously done that.

“I told him some of the things we are going to discuss – tax reform and ways of ensuring the generation of revenue for him to work for Nigerians.”